Dec 13, 2022
Biden: Inflation coming down, more work to be done

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 09:33pm
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that inflation in the United States was coming down and things were headed in the right direction even as more work remained to be done.

“I want to be clear, it’s going to take time to get inflation back to normal levels. As we make the transition to a more stable growth, we could see setbacks along the way as well. We shouldn’t take anything for granted,” he said.

US consumer prices increase moderately in November

Biden said his goal was to get price increases under control without hurting economic growth and to lower inflation while keeping the labor market resilient.

