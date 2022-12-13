AGL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
ANL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
AVN 74.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.62%)
CNERGY 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
EPCL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-5.17%)
FCCL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.8%)
FFL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
GGGL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
GGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.78%)
LOTCHEM 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.42%)
MLCF 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.07%)
OGDC 71.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PRL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.53%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.86%)
TREET 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
TRG 136.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
UNITY 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
WAVES 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,156 Increased By 17 (0.41%)
BR30 15,124 Decreased By -66.2 (-0.44%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 70.1 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 48.7 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

'Elvis' and 'Top Gun' land Golden Globe nods, many nominees silent

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 01:11pm
Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Helen Hoehne speaks during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations announcement in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Reuters
Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Helen Hoehne speaks during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations announcement in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LOS ANGELES: 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Elvis' were nominated for best drama film at the upcoming Golden Globe awards, but few nominees commented on the honors, a sign of lingering fallout from a diversity and ethics scandal.

'The Banshees of Inisherin,' a nominee for best comedy or musical film, led all movies with eight nominations on Monday from members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Globes and announces the nominations.

The 'Avatar' and 'Top Gun' sequels will face off against 'Elvis,' Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film 'The Fabelmans,' and 'Tar,' the story of a manipulative conductor, for the top prize of best drama film.

Golden Globes to unveil nominations as censured awards eye comeback

'Banshees,' a dark comedy about a man trying to repair a friendship, will compete with 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'Babylon,' 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' and 'Triangle of Sadness.'

The Globes have been known as a star-studded, booze-fueled ceremony that kicks off Hollywood's awards season and helps propel nominees and winners in their quest for Oscars.

But the Globes were tainted after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation probed the association's practices and revealed the organization had no Black members. Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globe statues in protest, and longtime broadcaster NBC dropped the 2022 telecast.

The Comcast-owned (CMCSA.O) network agreed to air the Globes again in 2023 after the organization made reforms. The ceremony will take place Jan. 10 and will also stream on Peacock.

It is unclear if the event will attract the parade of A-list stars that it has in the past. Few nominees commented on Monday.

Forced off TV, have the Golden Globes lost their luster?

On the best drama actor list was 'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser, who has said he will not attend the Globes because he has accused a former HFPA president of groping him in 2003. The ex-official has said he pinched Fraser's buttock as a joke.

Current HFPA President Helen Hoehne told The Hollywood Reporter last week that she respected Fraser's decision but hoped the organization could "regain Mr. Fraser’s trust, along with the trust of the entire entertainment community."

Other Globe-nominated actors included Austin Butler for his portrayal of rock music legend Elvis Presley, Daniel Craig for 'Glass Onion' and Colin Farrell for 'Banshees.'

Cate Blanchett was nominated for best drama actress for the lead role in 'Tar' alongside Viola Davis in "The Woman King" and Ana de Armas for playing Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde."

Jamie Lee Curtis, a supporting actress nominee for "Everything Everywhere," thanked audiences and the HFPA for embracing the sci-fi action-adventure film.

"Now YOU and the #HFPA have said that it moved you and made you laugh and made you THINK!" Curtis wrote on Instagram. Her publicist said Curtis would attend the Globes ceremony.

Armas, Hugh Jackman and Taron Egerton also posted statements of gratitude for their nominations.

'Top Gun: Maverick' producer Jerry Bruckheimer said he was "overjoyed to share this nomination with Paramount, Tom and the entire cast and crew."

Paramount Global distributed 'Maverick,' the highest-grossing movie of 2022. A spokesperson for Cruise did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In television categories, comedy 'Abbott Elementary' scored eight nominations, followed by royal family drama 'The Crown.'

Searchlight Pictures, owned by Walt Disney Co, led all movie distributors with 12 nominations. In TV categories, Warner Bros Discovery's HBO Max and NetfliX tied with 14 nods each.

Elvis Top Gun: Maverick Hollywood Foreign Press Association Golden Globes

Comments

1000 characters

'Elvis' and 'Top Gun' land Golden Globe nods, many nominees silent

PM rejects default speculations with much vehemence

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor improvement against US dollar

PM’s youth loan scheme relaunched

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

IHC grants 14-day protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas after US files charges

Govt expects multibillion-dollar support from KSA

FBR exempts Reko Diq Mining Company from CVT

Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Fuel requirement for summer discussed

Read more stories