JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures on Tuesday recouped some losses from the previous session, as crude oil prices firmed and as a drop in other vegetable oils slowed.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 123 ringgit or 3.29% to 3,860 ringgit ($872.32) per tonne in early trade.

Palm oil rebounds on Indonesia biodiesel expectation

The contract plunged 6.36% on Monday, posted their biggest daily drop since Sept. 28.