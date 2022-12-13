Father-in-law of BOAJK’s chief passes away

RAWALPINDI: Father-in-law of Khawar Saeed President/CEO Bank of AJK, Major General Qazi Abid Hussain (retd) passed away. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Race Course Ground Rawalpindi.

A large number of people belonging to various walks of life including military, civil bureaucracy, social and political attended the funeral prayers. General Sahib led a dignified life and executed many battles and operations for the defence of the country. May Allah ease the fate of the deceased, grant him Jannat al-Firdus, grant patience to all the bereaved, relatives and friends and grant health and safety to the entire family.

