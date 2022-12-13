AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Thal Ltd                           06-12-2022   13-12-2022                                13-12-2022
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd       09-12-2022   15-12-2022    10%          07-12-2022     15-12-2022
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd         09-12-2022   16-12-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd         06-12-2022   19-12-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd #        13-12-2022   19-12-2022                                19-12-2022
Aruj Industries Ltd                13-12-2022   19-12-2022    Nil                         19-12-2022
Ghani Chemical Industries Ltd #    14-12-2022   20-12-2022                                20-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st                 11-12-2022   22-12-2022    NIL                         22-12-2022
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd             16-12-2022   22-12-2022    Nil                         22-12-2022
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd     16-12-2022   23-12-2022    NIL                         23-12-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd #            17-12-2022   23-12-2022                                23-12-2022
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #             20-12-2022   26-12-2022                                26-12-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd           20-12-2022   26-12-2022
East West Insurance Company 
Ltd.                               23-12-2022   26-12-2022    10% (i) (B)  21-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Ltd              20-12-2022   27-12-2022    200% (F)     16-12-2022     27-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd #       21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd #              21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                27-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Ltd #                              21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                27-12-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd. #                       21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                27-12-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd         21-12-2022   27-12-2022    25%R         19-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Ltd             15-12-2022   28-12-2022
JS Investments Ltd #               21-12-2022   28-12-2022                                28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. #               22-12-2022   28-12-2022                                28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd             16-12-2022   29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd #             23-12-2022   29-12-2022                                29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd             17-12-2022   30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Ltd #                    21-12-2022   30-12-2022                                30-12-2022
First Capital Equities Ltd #       23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD   #                 23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                30-12-2022
Altern Energy Ltd #                23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Ltd. #                             24-12-2022   30-12-2022                                30-12-2022
Imperial Ltd #                     23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                31-12-2022
Amtex Ltd #                        23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY
LTD #                              24-12-2022   31-12-2022                                31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer 
Company Ltd #                      28-12-2022   31-12-2022                                31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive 
Engineering Ltd. #                 26-12-2022   2-Jan-23                                    2-Jan-23
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering     5-Jan-23     12-Jan-23     460%           3-Jan-23      12-Jan-23
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                           27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

