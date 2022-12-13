KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (December 12, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 231.70 234.00 DKK 33.06 33.16
SAUDIA RIYAL 63.36 64.00 NOK 23.25 23.35
UAE DIRHAM 65.34 66.00 SEK 22.54 22.64
EURO 250.50 253.00 AUD $ 161.00 163.00
UK POUND 290.10 294.00 CAD $ 174.00 176.00
JAPANIYEN 1.71570 1.73570 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 252.41 253.41 CHINESE YUAN 33.00 35.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.80
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments