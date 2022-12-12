AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
Indian, Chinese troops suffer minor injuries in border clash on Dec 9

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 09:12pm
MUMBAI: Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of India’s Arunachal Pradesh state on Dec. 9 causing minor injuries to a few soldiers on both sides, Reuters content partner ANI reported on Monday, citing sources.

An Indian foreign ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Spokespersons for the Indian defence ministry and the army also did not respond.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

China wants US not to interfere in ties with India: Pentagon

Indian and Chinese troops had in June 2020 entered into a hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, abutting the Chinese-held Tibetan plateau.

The incident resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers were killed, while China suffered an undisclosed number of casualties.

India and China share an un-demarcated 3,800 km (2,360 mile) frontier, where their troops previously adhered to long-standing protocols to avoid the use of any firearms along the de facto border known as the Line of Actual Control.

