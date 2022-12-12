Gold slips as caution sets in for busy central bank week

Gold prices edged lower on Monday as investors squared positions ahead of US inflation data and a slew of central bank meetings across the world, especially the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,792.15 per ounce, as of 1003 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,803.70.

“Friday’s stronger-than-expected US PPI suggested that inflation is not cooling enough, which helped trigger profit taking and another rejection at $1,808, a key level of resistance for gold,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

“Ahead of the key data print, the current strength of the market would be tested on a break below $1,765, a level where support was found on several occasions last week.”

Data on Friday showed US producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November, reinforcing the view that the Fed may have to keep interest rates higher for longer.

The US central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at its final meeting of 2022 scheduled on Dec. 13-14.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England are also set to announce interest rate decisions this week.

Also on the radar, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for November is due on Dec. 13.

“Gold could benefit if it’s a softer CPI as it would raise hopes of a less aggressive Fed… A slower (rate hike) trajectory should benefit gold and see it head for the $1,824 high,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday forecast a substantial reduction in US inflation in 2023.

Elsewhere, spot silver dipped 0.2% to $23.50 per ounce, platinum was steady at $1,022.63 and palladium slipped 1.1% to $1,928.63.