AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
AVN 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
EPCL 48.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.85%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
GGL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 72.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.79%)
PAEL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
TPLP 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
TREET 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
TRG 137.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
UNITY 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,170 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 15,364 Increased By 14 (0.09%)
KSE100 41,706 Increased By 7.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,399 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.02%)
Japan’s Nikkei slips on caution before Fed decision; tech stocks slide

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 09:44am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average retreated on Monday from a one-week high, as US data showing sticky inflation raised worries that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer.

Tech and other so-called growth shares sagged after US producer price data on Friday suggested inflation could prove more persistent than previously thought, ahead of a consumer price report on Tuesday and the Fed policy decision the following day.

The Nikkei lost 0.29% to 27,821.12 by the midday break, after hitting its highest level since Dec. 2 on Friday.

Uniqlo store owner Fast Retailing shaved 28 index points from the Nikkei with a 0.78% decline, making it the biggest drag.

The stock was followed by chip-making equipment makers Tokyo Electron and Advantest, which lost 1.01% and 0.91%, respectively.

Among Nikkei sectors, only financials and utilities eked out gains.

Financials were buoyed by higher US bond yields. The broader Topix slipped 0.14% to 1,958.91.

“Japanese investors are worried about prolonged US interest rate increases, and you can see that in the names that are leading declines,” Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura, said in a call with journalists.

Japanese shares end higher as chip stocks, exporters gain

“But investors really want to see what the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) will do, so I don’t expect trading leading up to that to give much indication of market direction.”

Other notable decliners on Monday included online retailer Rakuten Group, which fell 2.28%, and Nintendo, which slid 0.47%.

Among the Nikkei’s 225 components, 137 fell, 79 rose and nine were flat.

Japan's Nikkei share

