Dec 06, 2022
Japanese shares end higher as chip stocks, exporters gain

Reuters Published December 6, 2022 Updated December 6, 2022 12:56pm
TOKYO: Japanese shares closed slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in chip-related stocks and as exporters advanced after the yen weakened against the dollar overnight.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.24% to close at 27,885.87, while the broader Topix ended 0.12% higher at 1,950.22.

“As the yen weakened, some shares looked attractive,” said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at the investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The dollar gained against the yen overnight, after data showed that US services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected.

Tokyo Electron and Advantest rose 1.04% and 0.95%, respectively.

Robot maker Fanuc gained 1.1%. Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing rose 2.04% and provided the biggest support to the Nikkei. Automaker Mitsubishi Motors jumped 3.31% and Mazda Motor climbed 3.23%.

Motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor rose 2%.

Nikkei ends at over 2-month highs on hopes Fed slowdown hopes

“The market took cues from the US market and was down earlier, but there was demand for buying on dips mainly from retail investors,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

CyberAgent, which has been streaming all the FIFA World Cup matches on its Abema platform, slipped 4.14% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei after Japan lost against Croatia.

British-style pub chain Hub Co, another stock which benefited from Japan’s surprise win over Germany and Spain at the World Cup, fell 6.21%.

Japan’s Nikkei share

