AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More than 500 migrants arrive in Italy as rescue ships dock

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2022 02:37pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

ROME: Italy, which has vowed a tough line on immigration, took in more than 500 migrants on Sunday as two charity rescue ships were allowed to dock at ports in the south of the country after several days at sea in bad weather.

The Geo Barents ship, operated by the Doctors without Borders (MSF) charity and which had 248 migrants aboard, arrived in Salerno in the southwestern region of Campania, MSF said.

On the other side of the country, the Humanity 1, another rescue vessel run by the charity SOS Humanity, docked in the port city of Bari after the Italian authorities agreed to grant it permission.

The journey had been very tough and the ship had faced three-metre high waves and strong winds, SOS Humanity said in a tweet, confirming its arrival with 261 migrants on board.

Russia ramping up production of ‘most powerful’ weapons: Medvedev

How to respond to requests for help from the charity boats that pick up migrants in the Mediterranean is a challenge for Italy’s new right-wing government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Tensions flared with neighbour France last month after the French took in a boat that had been turned away by Italy.

Italian interior ministry sources said the decision to allow the two ships to dock was based on the poor weather conditions and the risks faced by those on board, rather than representing a change of policy.

It accuses the charity ships of making it easier for economic migrants to reach Italy and playing into the hands of people traffickers.

The ministry was working on new regulations to protect Italy’s borders and halt the people smugglers, the sources said.

A 14-year-old boy, who was travelling alone, had been airlifted from the Geo Barents to Sicily after suffering acute abdominal pain, MSF said on Friday.

On Wednesday, a baby was born on the same vessel and later flown with his mother and three siblings to Italy.

france Mediterranean Doctors Without Borders Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni SOS Humanity Geo Barents ship

Comments

1000 characters

More than 500 migrants arrive in Italy as rescue ships dock

Exports, imports and remittances: Value-added textile sector seeks separate forex rates

Pakistan 64-0 chasing 355 in second Test against England

Financial inclusion, infrastructure project: World Bank urged to allow restructuring, extension

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 8.8% year-on-year in Q3

US Fed poised for smaller rate hike with eye on wage growth

Suleman Shehbaz returns after spending four years in exile

On-again, off-again Twitter subscription service to be relaunched

State property in Washington DC: MoFA to satisfy cabinet on proposed sale

VVIP visits: ECC approves additional funds of Rs300m

Customs value on import of artificial leather suitcases revised

Read more stories