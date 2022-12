QUETTA: A shopkeeper was killed while seven others including a woman and child were injured in an explosion at a market of Awaran district of Balochistan on Saturday. A banned outfit claimed the responsibility.

According to details, a banned outfit had installed an improvised explosive device in a shop which exploded with a big bang.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressing grief over the incident s said that innocent shoppers were targeted in the attack.