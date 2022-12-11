Anti-Corruption Day: NAB Karachi holds awareness walk

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi on Saturday organized an awareness walk against corruption in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day.

The walk was organized in compliance with the directions of Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan and NAB’s motto “Our Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan”, said a news release.

The awareness walk against corruption commenced at Chunky Monkey Amusement Centre and concluded at AK Khan Park at Sea View, Clifton, Karachi.

Director General NAB Karachi Javed Akbar Riaz led the walk. Officers and officials of NAB, and a large number of people from all walks of life, including notables from academia, students of educational institutions, philanthropists, Sindh Boys Scouts, and government officials participated in the walk.

“NAB is commemorating International Anti-Corruption day from November 26th to December 12th and organizing different events throughout the said period at schools, colleges, universities, and local administration,” said the release.

The DG NAB Karachi, while addressing the participants of the walk, extended ­­gratitude and highlighted the importance of public awareness regarding the ill effects of corruption.

He said NAB Karachi over the past few years, geared up its operations against the corrupt elements and had been trying to curb corruption and corrupt practices. Under the dynamic vision and guidance of Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan, he added, NAB Karachi remained successful in achieving the confidence of the public at large. “All officers and staff of the Bureau are part and parcel of the performance.”

The DG further highlighted the role of youth in the eradication of corruption from society. “Heavy responsibility lies on the shoulders of youth to become part of the struggle to root out corruption. In this regard, NAB has formed character-building societies at schools, colleges, and universities with the spirit of preventing of corruption and raising awareness among the general masses.”

He also called on teachers to play their role actively to purge the society from the menace of corruption, nepotism, and favouritism by training the youth, imparting education, and character building.

He appreciated the role of media, particularly in the field of investigative journalism in bringing to the surface several cases of corruption. Javed Akbar reiterated NAB’s commitment to eradicating corruption from society, with zero tolerance policy and a proactive approach of “Accountability for All”.

Highlighting the role of all stakeholders, public representatives, and coalition partners, he said that all segments of society would have to join hands and take forward the mission of NAB to rid society of the menace of corruption.

At the end of the walk, Javed Akbar thanked all participants for joining the walk and raising voices against corruption.