Elahi lays foundation stone of child health sciences varsity

LAHORE: Laying the foundation stone of the project of the University of Child Health Sciences to be established with a cost of about Rs 9.18 billion, Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi said on Saturday that it would be a distinctive and latest medical university of its own type in the world.

“A modern radiotherapy centre for children will also be established at the cost of Rs two billion. Radiotherapy centres for children will also be established in Divisions so that children can be provided latest treatment facilities near their houses,” the CM said, adding: “Mother and Child care hospitals are under construction in many cities including Mianwali as per vision of Imran Khan.”

He disclosed that a college of paediatrics will be established in the University of Child Health Sciences Lahore and special training will be imparted to surgeons and medical specialists with regard to providing treatment to children. A College of Allied Sciences for the training of allied health professionals and a College of Nursing for the training of nurses will also be established. A mother and child health care unit for the treatment and care of infants will be also be established. An institute of genetics and research centre will also be established in the Child Health University. An advance technology and telehealth centre equipped with telehealth, medical genomics and artificial intelligence facilities will also be established, he added. In order to prevent the risk of any complication during pregnancy a fetal, maternal and prenatal health centres will also be established, he announced.

The Chief Minister stated that he got University of Child Health Sciences 2021 Act approved from the Punjab Assembly.

Secretary C&W gave a briefing to the Chief Minister about the University of Child Health Sciences project. Provincial Minister SHC&ME Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary SHC&ME, Secretary Information, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq and concerned officials were also present.

Moreover, talking to President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry and Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Rana Muhammad Azeem, the CM accorded approval to allot land for the Journalists Colony Phase 2 in Lahore. The Chief Minister granted approval to allocate 700-kanal land for the Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme Phase 2 and apprised that Journalists Colony Phase 2 will be built in the RUDA area.

The Lahore Press Club staff members will also be given 5 Marla plots each and the deceased, as well as, disabled journalists not having membership of the press club will also be given 5 Marla plots each in the Journalists Housing Colony phase 2. Plots will also be allocated for the families of deceased journalists.

