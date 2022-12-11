AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

KSA, Turkiye & Niger representatives arrive

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2022 04:02am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Permanent Representatives of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Türkiye, Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Niger as members of the OIC Contact Group were received by Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan at Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

“Issues of mutual concern and those concerning OIC were discussed during the meeting,” said a statement of the Foreign Office.

FM for cooperation with OIC in promoting Muslim causes

These representatives are part of the delegation currently visiting Pakistan along with the OIC secretary-general.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Saudi Arabia Azerbaijan OIC Niger Turkiye Dr Asad Majeed Khan

Comments

1000 characters

KSA, Turkiye & Niger representatives arrive

Financial inclusion, infrastructure project: World Bank urged to allow restructuring, extension

VVIP visits: ECC approves additional funds of Rs300m

Customs value on import of artificial leather suitcases revised

State property in Washington DC: MoFA to satisfy cabinet on proposed sale

Non-life insurance cos: SECP suggests ways to determine risk capital charge

Dastgir launches construction of new grid stations

‘Statutes will not be given retroactive construction unless...’: SC

Experts identify causes behind NJHPP tunnel collapse

OIC SG arrives on 3-day visit: India asked to reverse illegal actions against Kashmiris

Read more stories