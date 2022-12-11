KSA, Turkiye & Niger representatives arrive

ISLAMABAD: The Permanent Representatives of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Türkiye, Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Niger as members of the OIC Contact Group were received by Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan at Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

“Issues of mutual concern and those concerning OIC were discussed during the meeting,” said a statement of the Foreign Office.

FM for cooperation with OIC in promoting Muslim causes

These representatives are part of the delegation currently visiting Pakistan along with the OIC secretary-general.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022