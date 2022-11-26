FM for cooperation with OIC in promoting Muslim causes

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further advance its cooperation with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to promote Muslim causes.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative designate to the OIC Syed M Fawad Sher called on the Foreign Minister before proceeding to Jeddah to assume the charge as the country’s new permanent representative to the OIC.

On the occasion, the Foreign Minister appreciated the important role of OIC in safeguarding interests of the Muslim world.

“Foreign Minister reiterated to further advance our coop with OIC to promote Muslim causes and role of women in Muslim world,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022