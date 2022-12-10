AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
Economy: Dar, others take stock of situation

Press Release Published 10 Dec, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired an inter-ministerial meeting on economic situation of the country at Finance Division today.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Governor SBP, Secretary Finance, Secretary Interior, Chairman FBR, DG FIA, DG I&I Customs and senior officers from Finance Division and intelligence agencies also participated in the meeting. The meeting discussed and reviewed the economic situation and current mechanism of foreign currency; wheat and urea smuggling. Various measures were discussed in order to strengthen anti-smuggling regime.

The Finance Minister highlighting the economic situation in the country stressed upon the need of coordination among all the necessary platforms for this purpose.

Dar dismisses sovereign default threat

He further emphasized the relevant authorities to devise a robust and proactive road map to curb the cross-border smuggling of various items in order to bring economic and financial stability in the country.

In conclusion, the participants thanked and appreciated the Finance Minister for taking appropriate and active measures for tackling the current economic situation and ensured their support for ensuring smooth and sustainable economic growth.

Pakistan Economy Finance Division SAPM SBP Ishaq Dar foreign exchange urea wheat smuggling Tariq Pasha Finance Ishaq Dar dollar smuggling

