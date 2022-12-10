AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
Rates unmoved amid slow business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Naseem Usman said...
Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2022 07:20am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

1200 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 14,500 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund and 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

