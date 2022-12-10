PARTLY FACETIOUS: What’s a very potent defence in a court of law?

“Does The Khan have deniability?” “In a court of law deniability is a very potent defence suggested by many a lawyer to the client accused of whatever charge…”

“But what if there are witnesses.”

“Witnesses can be dismissed by claiming they were threatened, or accusing them of taking a bribe or they can be silenced!”

“Hmmm anyway I was not referring to a court of law but to a court of public opinion.”

“Well let me make a general statement.”

“Oh dear me.”

“Hey making a generic statement paves the ground for narratives.”

“Rumi, the seer, that The Khan quotes, said what you seek is seeking you.”

“If you are seeking cash and not…”

“Stop and Rumi also said I know you are tired but come this way.”

“And that way is the way of spiritual guidance right?”

“Right and spiritual guidance does not teach you to be focused on material things, so sell all that you have…”

“But donate the proceeds right not bank them.”

“That dratted Modi – I mean how do you reconcile fascism with donations after sale of gifts to charity?”

“Don’t sidetrack me - it was a two-step solution – one procurement and the other sale – both are spiritually…”

“In my book that constitutes trade and trade is not…”

“Which book is that? Machiavelli’s book in which he highlights the way the princes keep faith.”

“Two observations here – the Khan is a prince not a spiritual leader, yes he yearns for establishing madina ki riyasat but that doesn’t make him a spiritual leader and two those around him who claim…claim…”

“To be spiritual leaders?”

“Well I ain’t going there my friend – those who claim to be his supporters should only defend if they are privy to the truth.”

“Hey that in itself would end democracy in Pakistan. And the establishment would not need to take any action ever.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

