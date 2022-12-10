Small farmers: Syngenta launches Aaghaz centres

Pakistan: Syngenta Pakistan Limited has stepped up once again for the facilitation of smallholders by successfully introducing “Aaghaz” centers in rural communities.

These centers, based on a franchise model in far-flung rural neighbourhoods, will now allow the farmers to conveniently get Syngenta’s best-in-class products and technical advisory services without the need to travel long distances.

Estimates suggest that farmers often have to travel as many as 23Km to purchase agricultural inputs and to seek agricultural services. This puts farmers, especially small growers, at a disadvantage as travelling long distances comes with additional time and monetary costs.

Syngenta’s “Aaghaz” centers address this key challenge faced by the small farmers and will not only help in increasing the competitiveness of smallholders while promoting food security in the country through better farm productivity but will also create micro-entrepreneurial opportunities for the rural population.

Speaking on the occasion, Pamela Gonzalez (Head of Asia Group, Syngenta) said that Syngenta helped the framers to increase the yield of their production and the profitability of their business.

Zeeshan Hasib Baig General Manager Syngenta Pakistan said that Syngenta believed to serve growers, with the launch of Aaghaz Franchise the idea is to not only make our products more accessible to growers but also create rural entrepreneurs in villages who can establish and run their own Aaghaz Franchise.

Every Aaghaz Franchise is an extension of Naya Savera Franchise, and is intended to serve the remotest villages of Pakistan, he added.-PR

