Pakistan placed among emerging markets that will benefit from 5G rollout: study

An Ericsson-commissioned study by management consultancy Analysys Mason has highlighted the potential economic, consumer and environmental benefits of 5G connectivity in 15 national emerging markets including Pakistan.

With regulatory and government support, all 15 countries could benefit from GDP growth between 0.3% and 0.46% through 2035, with an estimated three-to-seven-fold cost-to-benefit ratio, according to the study titled 'Future Value of Mobile in Emerging Markets'.

Google country director says 5G rollout will help Pakistan's tech ecosystem

Apart from Pakistan, the countries included in the research report are Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Thailand and Turkey.

Pakistan is already pushing for quick rollout of 5G technology in the country.

In August, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque said the technology would be launched before elections next year.

Meanwhile, the study examines the impact of multiple 5G spectrum deployment options to facilitate enhanced mobile broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) across consumer, industry, logistics, rural and public services clusters, and spanning several business case options, including verticals.

5G, cyber security: Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue

“This Analysys Mason Future Value of Mobile in Emerging Markets report provides a detailed breakdown, based on comprehensive research into realistic and achievable scenarios in each of the 15 countries, of the potential economic, social, environmental and national benefits of 5G in these markets,” Andrew Lloyd, Head of Government and Policy Advocacy, Ericsson, was quoted as saying in a press release.

“With the backing of governments, regulators and policy makers, each of these 15 countries, and their citizens, stand to benefit significantly from 5G connectivity. In addition to economic benefits, 5G can also reduce climate impact, increase social inclusion, wellbeing and tackle the digital divide in areas where fixed infrastructure availability is poor.”

The detailed methodology of the study included utilising national government statistics and reports, Ericsson network insights and innovative mapping techniques – based on population density distribution and existing national infrastructure such as, road and rail networks, and agriculture – to create a cost-to-benefit model across the different deployment options.

Deployment options are based on the starting assumption of having 5G baseline rollout added to existing mobile radio network sites. Additional options explore the extra benefits of adding Low-Band 5G spectrum coverage beyond the baseline (delivering wider geographical coverage at the lower end of 5G capabilities and suited to agriculture or logistics deployments) or Mid-Band 5G spectrum coverage - delivering smaller geographical coverage per site, but with higher capacity and speed, suitable for manufacturing, automation, industry and advanced services.

Expanded Mid-Band 5G coverage is identified as the key success factor - with the potential to deliver about 80 percent of the economic benefits. Benefits from the Smart Industry and Smart Rural clusters account for 85-90% of the total economic benefits in each emerging market.

Agriculture is a significant sector in all 15 countries - accounting for up to 10% of GDP in some markets. The report estimates that enhanced rural 5G coverage could deliver up to 1.8% uplift in long-term GDP from agriculture, the report said.

5G will also promote sustainable farming methods, increase efficiency and reduce agricultural waste.

“The study highlights the benefits from having the right spectrum available for 5G deployment, both for geographic coverage, for which the low-bands are very suitable, and in the 3.5GHz band where most of the high-capacity 5G deployments in other markets are already taking place,” Janette Stewart, Partner, Analysys Mason said.

Study findings include:

Baseline 5G deployment cost is estimated between USD 3-8 billion per country. An additional 20-35 percent investment is required to extend coverage

Extending coverage beyond the baseline can generate significant GDP benefits from industrial adoption, especially from mid-band coverage extension

Most countries are expected to generate overall economic benefits (GDP) three-to-seven times higher than the incremental cost of extending coverage

Results suggest 5G mobile broadband can generate consumer surplus between USD 1-10 billion per country, with coverage extension giving 20-30 percent extra consumer surplus

The social benefits enabled by 5G will be greatest from 5G-based FWA, smart factories, freight and logistics, agriculture and healthcare use cases

Adopting 5G can help reduce emissions by supporting digital transformation in agriculture, freight and logistics, smart factories and construction

The study highlights how governments, regulators and policy makers can support the 5G ecosystem to deliver the benefits.

These include treating 5G as a national infrastructure with a 5G national strategy and roadmap, implementing 5G spectrum policies that facilitate speedier and widespread deployment, including trading off spectrum fees for deployment targets that meet connectivity policy objectives, implementing policies and procedures to make infrastructure deployment and site upgrades easier.

Moreover, working with communications services providers to enhance coverage in areas where commercially-led solutions are not viable, incentivizing the use and prominence of 5G in industry and manufacturing, promoting 5G in the public sector and promoting the environmental benefits of 5G solutions can also benefit 5G segment in the 15 countries.