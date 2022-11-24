Google to commence operations next month: Senator

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah said on Wednesday that Google team would be visiting Islamabad next month to commence operations in Pakistan.

“A delegation of Google will visit Pakistan on December 11 to start operations,” he said, adding that the platform will provide 15,000 scholarships to Pakistani citizens after starting operations in Pakistan.

The senator further said the government will extend the scope of Google services in Pakistan.

Earlier in September, Google launched Career Certificates to offer flexible learning paths for all Pakistanis to enable learners to develop their knowledge and acquire digital skills for in-demand jobs.

In its mission to unlock Pakistan’s digital potential, Google has also reinforced its commitment to enable an equitable and inclusive digital economy by offering 15,000 scholarships by this year through local partners – IRM and Ignite, comprising education institutions, industry partners and nonprofits.