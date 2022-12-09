AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
Pakistan

ECP withdraws notification about Vawda’s disqualification

NNI Published 09 Dec, 2022 07:31am
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has withdrawn a notification disqualifying Faisal Vawda as a lawmaker. The election commission withdrew the notification in view of a Supreme Court decision.

The ECP disqualified PTI Senator Faisal Vawda as a lawmaker over the concealment of his dual nationality at the time of contesting the National Assembly election for a Karachi seat in the 2018 general elections.

The ECP also directed Vawda to return within two months the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and parliamentarian. It also withdrew the notification declaring Vawda's victory in a Senate seat in polls held last year. The vote Vawda had cast in the Senate polls held on March 10, 2021, as a member of the National Assembly was also annulled, according to the short order announced by the chief election commissioner.

Faisal Vawda Supreme Court PTI ECP Dual nationality case

