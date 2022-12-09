AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
Killing of Arshad Sharif was planned: Aitzaz

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2022 05:58am
LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that killing of Arshad Sharif was a planned murder and the modus operandi adopted to kill him suggests that someone was extremely angry with him.

Talking to media on Thursday, he said Arshad Sharif was also an asset of the establishment. According to him, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah should also present proofs of his allegations in this connection.

The senior lawyer has also questioned the validity of the FIR of this murder, saying how police can be a complainant when mother of Arshad Sharif is there.

He also gave weight to the statement of Tasneem Haider from the UK and added that it would be interesting to check as to who was behind registration of multiple FIRs against him. Even I would prefer to leave the country in any such situation, he added.

