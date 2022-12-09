KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (December 08, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
253,002,742 148,562,456 5,147,238,470 3,483,611,872
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 744,254,363 (819,453,888) (75,199,524)
Local Individuals 3,261,603,463 (3,282,659,319) -21,055,856
Local Corporates 2,057,005,458 (1,960,750,077) 96,255,380
