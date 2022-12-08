AGL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
Sports

Sterling to rejoin England camp before quarter-final with France

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2022 03:17pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

AL RAYYAN: England’s Raheem Sterling will return to their World Cup base in time for the quarter-final clash with France this weekend, the FA said on Thursday, after the forward returned home following a robbery at his residence.

Sterling did not play a part in the 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16, leaving Qatar last weekend to return to his family.

“The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarter-final with France,” the FA said in a statement.

England play France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday, looking to dethrone the world champions and reach the semi-finals again after they fell at the last-four hurdle in Russia four years ago.

Pass-masters Spain fail World Cup test, face identity crisis

Sterling made two appearances in the group stages, grabbing a goal and assist in the 6-2 win over Iran in England’s opener.

But he will be competing for a spot in the starting lineup with Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford – who have both scored three goals in Qatar – as well as Phil Foden.

If England go through, they will play the winners of the quarter-final between Portugal and surprise package Morocco.

france Iran FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Al Bayt Stadium Raheem Sterling Al Wakrah

