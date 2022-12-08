US oil may hover above $72.04

SINGAPORE: US oil may hover above a support at $72.04 per barrel, or bounce into a range of $73.26-$74.17, as it has stabilised around a support of $72.04.

The support is identified as the 200% projection level of a downtrend from $90.10.

This projection level seldom works as a strong support. However, when accompanied by the bullish divergence on the hourly RSI, it may become very effective.

In addition, a small five-wave cycle from $82.72 seems to have completed, increasing the chance of a bounce as well.

US oil may drop more into $70.72-$72.04 range

A break below $72.04 may trigger a shallow drop to $70.72.

On the daily chart, oil found a support at $71.76, which works together with the one at $72.04 on the hourly chart to temporarily stop the fall.

The downtrend looks steady and will resume upon the completion of the anticipated bounce.

It may eventually extend to $62.89.