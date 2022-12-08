AGL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.56%)
ANL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
FNEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.05%)
MLCF 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.35%)
OGDC 71.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
PAEL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PRL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.84%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.67%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
TPLP 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
TRG 139.47 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.99%)
UNITY 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
WAVES 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.73%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,184 Decreased By -1.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 15,443 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.15%)
KSE100 41,825 Increased By 5.6 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,452 Increased By 4.1 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may hover above $72.04

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2022 09:50am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: US oil may hover above a support at $72.04 per barrel, or bounce into a range of $73.26-$74.17, as it has stabilised around a support of $72.04.

The support is identified as the 200% projection level of a downtrend from $90.10.

This projection level seldom works as a strong support. However, when accompanied by the bullish divergence on the hourly RSI, it may become very effective.

In addition, a small five-wave cycle from $82.72 seems to have completed, increasing the chance of a bounce as well.

US oil may drop more into $70.72-$72.04 range

A break below $72.04 may trigger a shallow drop to $70.72.

On the daily chart, oil found a support at $71.76, which works together with the one at $72.04 on the hourly chart to temporarily stop the fall.

The downtrend looks steady and will resume upon the completion of the anticipated bounce.

It may eventually extend to $62.89.

US oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may hover above $72.04

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal improvement against US dollar

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Telenor may consider closing operations

China buys Russian oil at multi-month low discounts, brushes off price cap

Nepra not happy over ‘tactics’ aimed at blocking CTBCM

Textile value chain: APTMA demands restoration of ‘zero rating’

Final phase of local polls in AJK commences

Read more stories