KARACHI: Gold and silver prices reached the all-time highs on the local market, traders said. Gold was traded for Rs164150 per tola at its record high level after going up by Rs250.

The yellow metal per 10 grams also available for all-time high of Rs140732, up by Rs214.On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1774 per ounce. Silver prices surged by Rs1860 per tola, up by Rs80 and Rs1594.65 per 10 grams, up by Rs68.59, traders said.

