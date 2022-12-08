Safi Sports Festival 2022 concludes

KARACHI: With the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate, District Administration and Security Forces, the ongoing Safi Sports Festival 2022 concluded with enthusiasm in district Mohmand.

35 teams consisting of 500 players from different schools and madrasas from across the district participated in the sports festival starting from November 29, 2022.

Cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, tug-of-war and other sports competitions were held in the sports festival. In the closing ceremony, the athletes participating in the sports festival marched past. Young athletes also performed gymnastics.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony distributed trophies and cash prizes to the teams got positions in various sports and the players who showed the best performance in the Safi Sports Festival. A large number of youth from across the district participated to witness the Safi Sports Festival.

On this occasion, the youth thanked the organizers and said that organizing such events will promote healthy activities in the area.

