AGL 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 76.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
PAEL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TREET 21.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 25.1 (0.6%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 150.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 41,744 Increased By 203.6 (0.49%)
KSE30 15,422 Increased By 56.8 (0.37%)
Dec 07, 2022
Brent oil may break $78.30 and fall towards $76.45

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2022 11:41am
Brent oil may test a support at $78.30 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling to $76.45. The drop is still well controlled by a set of projection levels on the downtrend from $96.95.

This projection analysis suggests a target of $76.45. Another projection analysis on a wave C from $88.44 reveals a similar target of $76.73.

This wave is capable of travelling to a much lower level of $69.49.

Resistance is at $80.15, a break above which may lead to a gain into $81.29-$82.35 range.

On the daily chart, oil is poised to test a support of $77.56, which is jointly provided by the 114.6% projection level of a wave (C) and the 50% retracement on the uptrend from $15.98 to $139.13.

Brent oil may bounce into $84.16-$85.26 range before falling

Despite the current strong bearish momentum, it is hard to tell if oil could succeed in breaking $77.56 at its first attempt.

Most likely, a consolidation or bounce would occur around this level.

A break could confirm a target zone of $67.75-$73.82.

Brent crude oil

