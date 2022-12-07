AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ANL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.42%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.53%)
TREET 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TRG 136.92 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.76%)
UNITY 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘NROs given to crooked families’ accounted for mammoth debt: Imran Khan

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 07 Dec, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Tuesday said that NRO1 and NRO2 given to two crooked families – Sharif and Zardari families – and their associates are the main reasons behind four times increase in the country’s debt in a short span of 10 years.

The former prime minister, who has been a staunch critic of the NROs to corrupt politicians and baboos – first by the then military dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf, and now another relief by the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for its leadership in billions of rupees’ graft cases through amendments in laws – said, the NROs “cost the nation dearly”.

“The loot & plunder of these two crooked families & their associates increased our debt four times in ten years. NRO2 is even more shameful. Rs1100 billion corruption cases are being given immunity. Daylight robbery,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the former prime minister also condemned the government’s move to seal Centaurus Mall owned by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir premier, who censured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not highlighting the sacrifices of Kashmiris in a speech.

PTI to quit Punjab, KP assemblies this month: Imran Khan

He said that the “mafia Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) actions suggested that there was a law of the jungle in Pakistan since the last eight months after the PTI’s removal through a no-confidence motion”. He further said that the action sent “negative signals to Kashmiris too”. Posing a question for the country’s judges, he asked if they were indeed the “upholders of the law”. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also took to his Twitter handle to comment on the event.

He claimed that Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas stood on his seat during PM Shehbaz’s speech and recorded a protest against Pakistan’s weak stance on Kashmir.

“After this event, first his [the AJK premier’s] car was stopped in Mangla, and today his business Centaurs Mall in Islamabad has been sealed,” he stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PDM PTI Imran Khan PTI chairman NROs

Comments

1000 characters

‘NROs given to crooked families’ accounted for mammoth debt: Imran Khan

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels

Anchorperson’s murder: SC directs govt to register FIR

Rs38bn additional taxation measures: Tax Laws (Amend) Ord may be extended for another 120 days

‘Funding’ major challenge to achieve SDGs, says Aisha Pasha

Vegetables: 400 containers stuck at seaport: PFVA

FIR lodged by Islamabad police

NTDC’s acting chief likely to be confirmed as MD

Read more stories