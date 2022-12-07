AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ANL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.42%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.53%)
TREET 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TRG 136.92 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.76%)
UNITY 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks end higher

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

HONG KONG: China stocks closed higher on Tuesday after a rangebound day of trade, while Hong Kong stocks lost steam, as strong US services data raised doubts whether the Federal Reserve would opt to reduce the size of its interest rate hikes so soon.

The concerns over the Fed’s intentions counter-balanced some of the optimism arising from hopes that China would soon dial back its strict zero-COVID strategy.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index gained 0.54%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was nearly flat. Trading halted for three minutes on Tuesday on Chinese markets, as the nation paid respects to late former leader Jiang Zeming.

Hong Kong stocks declined after hitting their highest level since Sept. 1 on Tuesday - Hang Seng Index fell 0.4% and Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid 0.8%.

China is set to announce a further easing of some of the world’s toughest COVID-19 curbs as early as Wednesday, sources told Reuters.

More Chinese cities have relaxed some quarantine and virus testing rules, with Beijing city saying COVID-19 test results are no longer required to enter parks, supermarkets, offices and airports.

China may eventually downgrade its management of COVID-19 as a top-level Category A infectious disease to a less strict Category B disease as early as January.

“We think A-shares will benefit from both the easing of COVID-19 containment measures and the prospect of a recovery that is likely to take hold around Q2/Q3 in 2023,” said Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets.

Yet, at least in short term, rising COVID-19 cases and containment measures are dampening demand and production. China’s services activity shrank to six-month lows in November.

“We expect industrial production growth to drop further to 3.5% year on year in November (vs. 5.0% in October), due to slower exports and disruptions from the recent widespread COVID-19 outbreaks,” BofA Securities said in a note.

Food and beverages and semiconductors jumped 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively, leading the gains. Real estate and healthcare dropped 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent respectively. In Hong Kong, tech firms retreated 1.8% with Alibaba down 3 percent.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks Alibaba COVID19

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks end higher

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels

Anchorperson’s murder: SC directs govt to register FIR

Rs38bn additional taxation measures: Tax Laws (Amend) Ord may be extended for another 120 days

‘Funding’ major challenge to achieve SDGs, says Aisha Pasha

Vegetables: 400 containers stuck at seaport: PFVA

‘NROs given to crooked families’ accounted for mammoth debt: Imran Khan

FIR lodged by Islamabad police

NTDC’s acting chief likely to be confirmed as MD

Read more stories