Turkey buys rice

HAMBURG: Turkey’s state grain board TMO is believed to have purchased around 18,000 tonnes of rice in an international tender for up to 40,000 tonnes which closed on Nov. 25, European traders said on Tuesday.

The rice was expected to come from supplies already in Turkey and no imports are expected, traders said.

The purchase involved about 16,000 tonnes of round grain rice bought at an estimated $1,350 to $1,385 a tonne including delivery, they said.

Another 2,000 tonnes of Type A rice was bought at about $1,150 a tonne including delivery, they said.

The tender sought rapid shipment between Dec. 5, 2022, and Feb. 15, 2023. Supplies already in warehouses in Turkey could be offered along with imports.