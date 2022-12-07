AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Ghani Chemical Industries Ltd      1-Dec-22    7-Dec-22    10% (B) (i)     29-11-2022
S G ALLIED BUSINESSES LTD          5-Dec-22    12-Dec-22   NIL                             12-Dec-22
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd          6-Dec-22    12-Dec-22   10% (B) (i)     2-Dec-22
Thal Ltd #                         6-Dec-22    13-Dec-22                                   13-Dec-22
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd       9-Dec-22    15-Dec-22   10%             7-Dec-22        15-Dec-22
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd         9-Dec-22    16-Dec-22
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd *       6-Dec-22    19-Dec-22
Aruj Industries Ltd               13-Dec-22    19-Dec-22   Nil                             19-Dec-22
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd #       13-Dec-22    19-Dec-22                                   19-Dec-22
Ghani Chemical Industries Ltd #   14-Dec-22    20-Dec-22                                   20-Dec-22
Equity Modarba 1st.               11-Dec-22    22-Dec-22   NIL                             22-Dec-22
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd            16-Dec-22    22-Dec-22   Nil                             22-Dec-22
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd    16-Dec-22    23-Dec-22   NIL                             23-Dec-22
JS Global Capital Ltd #           17-Dec-22    23-Dec-22                                   23-Dec-22
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd          20-Dec-22    26-Dec-22
Archroma Pakistan Ltd             20-Dec-22    27-Dec-22   200% (F)        16-Dec-22       27-Dec-22
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        21-Dec-22    27-Dec-22   25% R           17-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Ltd            15-Dec-22    28-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd            16-Dec-22    29-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd            17-Dec-22    30-Dec-22
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd #   24-Dec-22    30-Dec-22                                   30-Dec-22
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering    5-Jan-23     12-Jan-23   460%            3-Jan-23        12-Jan-23
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                            27-Dec-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

