KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Ghani Chemical Industries Ltd 1-Dec-22 7-Dec-22 10% (B) (i) 29-11-2022 S G ALLIED BUSINESSES LTD 5-Dec-22 12-Dec-22 NIL 12-Dec-22 Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 6-Dec-22 12-Dec-22 10% (B) (i) 2-Dec-22 Thal Ltd # 6-Dec-22 13-Dec-22 13-Dec-22 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 9-Dec-22 15-Dec-22 10% 7-Dec-22 15-Dec-22 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd 9-Dec-22 16-Dec-22 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd * 6-Dec-22 19-Dec-22 Aruj Industries Ltd 13-Dec-22 19-Dec-22 Nil 19-Dec-22 Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd # 13-Dec-22 19-Dec-22 19-Dec-22 Ghani Chemical Industries Ltd # 14-Dec-22 20-Dec-22 20-Dec-22 Equity Modarba 1st. 11-Dec-22 22-Dec-22 NIL 22-Dec-22 Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 16-Dec-22 22-Dec-22 Nil 22-Dec-22 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 16-Dec-22 23-Dec-22 NIL 23-Dec-22 JS Global Capital Ltd # 17-Dec-22 23-Dec-22 23-Dec-22 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-Dec-22 26-Dec-22 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 20-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 200% (F) 16-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 21-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 25% R 17-Dec-22 (JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Ltd 15-Dec-22 28-Dec-22 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 16-Dec-22 29-Dec-22 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-Dec-22 30-Dec-22 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd # 24-Dec-22 30-Dec-22 30-Dec-22 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 5-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 460% 3-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 Summit Bank Ltd 27-Dec-22 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

