Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 12:51pm
HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, traders said on Tuesday. The deadline for submission of price offers is Dec. 21.

The tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

Asia rice: Thailand, Vietnam bank on new deals; few eye cheaper India supply

The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.

Bangladesh Rice Bangladesh GDP

