CEO inaugurates GT Honda, Gujranwala

LAHORE: CEO of Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited Takafumi Koike has promised to provide world-class services in all cities of Pakistan. While addressing the inaugural ceremony of GT Honda Gujranwala the other day he said that the quality after sale maintenance is the dire need of Pakistan to have the safe and guaranteed drive on the local roads.

He said that the on-floor technicians of the service stations have been equipped with the latest training to handle the latest technology introduced in Pakistan.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Iqbal Ahmed, Senior General Manager HACPL, Muhammad Naeem – Senior Manager Sales, Farman Saleem – Senior Manager Aftersales, Bushra Waseem – Manager Aftersales and Hamza Farooq – Senior Assistant Manager Aftersales.

Takafumi Koike authenticated that GT Honda Gujranwala is equipped with the latest high-tech equipment, which are quite trust worthy and fully functional as per standards of Honda Atlas. However, he advised that the management should maintain the culture of quality and customer satisfaction throughout the organization as an ongoing phenomenon in all times to come.

It is notable that the GT Honda located at Chan Da Qila on main GT Road, is the authorised service and genuine parts dealer in the great City of Wrestlers. The management of the newly set up facility has offered 25% discount to the first incoming visitors till 9th of December in all of its services including mechanical, body and paint labor.

