AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
AVN 75.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.48%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.94%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
FLYNG 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.24%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.73%)
GGGL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.07%)
GGL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.34%)
MLCF 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.09%)
OGDC 71.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.2%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.21%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.04%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
TREET 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.09%)
TRG 134.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.49%)
UNITY 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.64%)
WAVES 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -70.3 (-1.66%)
BR30 15,289 Decreased By -229.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 41,613 Decreased By -537.4 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,360 Decreased By -228.1 (-1.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI reply to notice: SC urged to declare Sec 10 of Election Act ultra vires of Constitution

Terence J Sigamony Published 06 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has been asked to declare Section 10 of the Election Act, 2017 ultra-vires of the Constitution and restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking action or proceeding in the matter during the pendency of the present issue.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Monday filed his reply pursuant to the apex court’s notice.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Athar Minallah, on November 15 had issued notices to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry in the ECP’s petitions for consolidation and transfer of cases to one high court.

The bench will again take up the matter Tuesday (Dec 6).

The ECP had issued contempt notices to the PTI leaders. However, instead of defending, they challenged the notices before different high courts – the Lahore High Court, LHC Rawalpindi bench, Sindh High Court, and the Islamabad High Court on the grounds that Section 10 of the Elections Act, 2017 was against the constitution.

Asad Umar has further prayed before the apex court to declare that the impugned notice of 19.08.2022 is in excess of the jurisdiction and authority of the Comm-ission, therefore, it be so declared as the same cannot be acted in excess of jurisdiction and authority. He also asked the Court to suspend the ECP’s notice during the pendency of the case.

He submitted that the impugned notice is contrary to and in violation of the law. Article 204 of the Constitution clearly refers to a Court to mean the Supreme Court or the High Court. He stated that Article 204(3) categorically refers to the exercise of the power conferred on a Court. Thus, the Commission not being a Court cannot exercise such power under Article 204.

The Election Commission has not been declared or established as a Court; however, Section 10 confers the power of Court, without it being established as a court and Section 10 is not a declaration of the Commission being a Court of Law.

In the cases of PLD 2018 SC 189 and 2015 SCMR 1303, the Supreme Court has categorically held that the Election Commission is not a Court of Law. Article 175(2) of the constitution categorically states that no court shall have jurisdiction of Court unless it is conferred on it by Constitution or by law. No conferment of the jurisdiction as a High Court has been conferred on the Election Commission.

He stated section 10 of the Election Act, 2017 is contrary to the separation of powers as enshrined in the Constitution and liable to be struck down.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court Asad Umar Imran Khan ECP Justice Umar Ata Bandial PTI Chairman Imran Khan PTI Secretary General Asad Umar

Comments

1000 characters

PTI reply to notice: SC urged to declare Sec 10 of Election Act ultra vires of Constitution

Stocks fall on noisy IMF humdrum

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Revolving fund account for CPEC IPPs approved: ECC allows import of 0.583MTs of wheat

Payables/receivables: Govt offered to seek resolution of dispute thru ICA, KE CEO tells Senate panel

Auditors’ appointment: SECP decides to take risk-based approach

New estimates place flood losses at $46bn

Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign IS member’ for embassy attack

Read more stories