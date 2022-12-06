Punjab PA passes five bills

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed Punjab Trusts Amendment Bill 2022 and Punjab Ministers Salaries, Allowance Privileges Amendment Repeal Bill 2022 with majority while Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2022, The Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Bill 2022 and the Provincial Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2021 were passed unanimously.

The session started under the chair of speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabtain Khan. In the session, questions related to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department were asked, which were answered by the provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Ali Malik.

Moreover, Punjab Higher Education Commission Amendment Bill 2022, The Grand Asian University of Sialkot Amendment Bill 2022 and The University of Health Sciences Lahore Amendment Bill 2022 were introduced in the House. The speaker sent these bills to the Standing Committee on Higher Education and asked the committee to submit a report on the three bills within two months.

Later, audit reports of various departments were presented in the House. After completing the agenda, Speaker Muhammad Sabatin Khan adjourned the meeting till December 19.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022