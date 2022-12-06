AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
AVN 75.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.48%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.94%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
FLYNG 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.24%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.73%)
GGGL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.07%)
GGL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.34%)
MLCF 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.09%)
OGDC 71.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.2%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.21%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.04%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
TREET 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.09%)
TRG 134.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.49%)
UNITY 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.64%)
WAVES 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -70.3 (-1.66%)
BR30 15,289 Decreased By -229.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 41,613 Decreased By -537.4 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,360 Decreased By -228.1 (-1.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sugar gains amid worries over supply prospects in India, Brazil

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Monday amid worries over supply prospects in top producers Brazil and India, and as sentiment in the wider financial markets improved thanks to Chinese cities easing some COVID-related restrictions.

SUGAR: March raw sugar rose 0.7% to 19.62 cents per lb at 1714 GMT.

Dealers cited news that sugar output in India, the world’s second largest exporter after Brazil, is likely to fall 7% this season as erratic weather conditions have cut cane yields.

They also noted that India might have just 1 million tonnes of sugar exports left under the current quota.

The Thai sugar harvest has meanwhile been delayed, dealers said, while prolonged rains in Brazil are expected to have hurt cane harvest progress.

ICE raw sugar speculators cut their net long position by 6,424 contracts to 115,079 in the week to Nov. 29, data showed.

March white sugar rose 1.3% to $539.60 a tonne.

COFFEE: March arabica coffee rose 0.3% to $1.6310 per lb.

ICE arabica coffee speculators trimmed their net short position by 1,893 contracts to 22,559 in the week to Nov. 29, data showed.

“Production and export expectations in Brazil have been downgraded following a negative postflowering evolution,” said Fitch Solutions in a note.

January robusta coffee rose 0.7% at $1,859 a tonne.

COCOA: March New York cocoa fell 2.3% to $2,479 a tonne.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 838,000 tonnes between the season start on Oct. 1 to Dec. 4, up 6.1% from a year ago, exporters estimated.

ICE New York cocoa speculators increased their net short position by 5,103 contracts to 14,149 in the week to Nov. 29, data showed.

March London cocoa fell 1.1% to 1,949 pounds per tonne.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar sugar crop

Comments

1000 characters

Sugar gains amid worries over supply prospects in India, Brazil

Stocks fall on noisy IMF humdrum

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Revolving fund account for CPEC IPPs approved: ECC allows import of 0.583MTs of wheat

Payables/receivables: Govt offered to seek resolution of dispute thru ICA, KE CEO tells Senate panel

Auditors’ appointment: SECP decides to take risk-based approach

New estimates place flood losses at $46bn

Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign IS member’ for embassy attack

Read more stories