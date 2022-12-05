AGL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
ANL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
AVN 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
EFERT 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.23%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
FNEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.31%)
GGGL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.5%)
GGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.5%)
MLCF 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.2%)
OGDC 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.32%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.81%)
PRL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TPLP 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.12%)
TREET 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.66%)
TRG 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.77%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.43%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
BR100 4,165 Decreased By -60.5 (-1.43%)
BR30 15,330 Decreased By -188 (-1.21%)
KSE100 41,674 Decreased By -475.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 15,402 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.2%)
South African rand gains ahead of meeting on President Ramaphosa’s future

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 01:08pm
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand strengthened in early trade on Monday, ahead of a meeting by the executive committee of the country’s governing party to decide the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South Africa’s governing African National Congress (ANC) party will convene a meeting of its National Executive Committee to discuss a panel report that found evidence Ramaphosa may have committed misconduct and violated the oath of his office.

At 0635 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3000 against the US dollar, 1.42% stronger than its previous close.

Investors have been on tenterhooks over the developments surrounding the president, with the rand falling over 4% on Thursday against the dollar, before recovering.

South African rand edges up before budget and trade data

“We believe that the political landscape will probably remain turbulent in the final weeks of this year, weighing on investor sentiment towards South Africa and resulting in increased market volatility,” said analysts at Nedbank in a research note.

Investors also await the S&P Global South Africa PMI survey for November, due later in the day, for clues on the health of the economy.

Meanwhile, the dollar index was trading 0.23% lower at 104.23 as China’s easing of some of its COVID-19 curbs boosted risk sentiment.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 11 basis points to 10.695%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa’s rand

