ATP chief calls for unconditional dialogue for political stability

PESHAWAR: Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chief Muhammad Faiq Shah demanded the holding of unconditional dialogue for sake of political and economic stability, and improving businesses, employment, education and health.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Faiq stressed dialogue isn’t to be held for its own turns but the talks needed for national economy, unemployment, education and health. The ATP chairman asked Imran Khan to return to assemblies and all political parties should jointly overcome the economic crisis. He said the race of gaining power every time must be ended.

The ATP Chief said the offer of dialogue needed to be taken into serious account. He called for the holding of unconditional talks to create an atmosphere of political stability. He made it clear that the environment couldn’t be made favorable and congenial by giving warnings and conditions. No one will get success until fighting war for the sake of gaining power, he added.

Shah noted one third of Pakistan sank into floods while the flood victims have been left in a lurch and helpless position and not in a happy situation. There is erasing people in the current tug of war and wrestling for power, the ATP chief observed. He continued to say that no one is ready to hold dialogue on public issues and not its importance as everyone has desired to remain in power forever.

Faiq noted the ruling coalition is enjoying a yum of power for the last seven months but failed to give a roadmap for putting the country’s economy on the right track. He added Imran Khan is also fighting on conditions for gaining power. “We demand to immediately hold unconditional dialogue and bitterness should be eliminated forever”.

