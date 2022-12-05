AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATP chief calls for unconditional dialogue for political stability

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chief Muhammad Faiq Shah demanded the holding of unconditional dialogue for sake of political and economic stability, and improving businesses, employment, education and health.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Faiq stressed dialogue isn’t to be held for its own turns but the talks needed for national economy, unemployment, education and health. The ATP chairman asked Imran Khan to return to assemblies and all political parties should jointly overcome the economic crisis. He said the race of gaining power every time must be ended.

The ATP Chief said the offer of dialogue needed to be taken into serious account. He called for the holding of unconditional talks to create an atmosphere of political stability. He made it clear that the environment couldn’t be made favorable and congenial by giving warnings and conditions. No one will get success until fighting war for the sake of gaining power, he added.

Shah noted one third of Pakistan sank into floods while the flood victims have been left in a lurch and helpless position and not in a happy situation. There is erasing people in the current tug of war and wrestling for power, the ATP chief observed. He continued to say that no one is ready to hold dialogue on public issues and not its importance as everyone has desired to remain in power forever.

Faiq noted the ruling coalition is enjoying a yum of power for the last seven months but failed to give a roadmap for putting the country’s economy on the right track. He added Imran Khan is also fighting on conditions for gaining power. “We demand to immediately hold unconditional dialogue and bitterness should be eliminated forever”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan Muhammad Faiq Shah ATP chief political stability economic stability Amun Taraqqi Party

Comments

1000 characters

ATP chief calls for unconditional dialogue for political stability

PM terms IK’s remarks ‘undemocratic’

Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

JPL seeks exemption from IFRS-9

Govt urges Turkiye to expedite TGA

Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

‘We must act resolutely to defeat the menace’: FO

Wheat quota of three flour mills suspended

Six coal miners killed in gas explosion in Harnai

Police granted 5-day remand of Swati

Read more stories