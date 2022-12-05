SAU inks MoU with Chinese varsity

HYDERABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications, (CQUPT) China regarding research, academic and exchange of students and faculty members.

Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University and Prof GaoXinbo, President of Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications (CQUPT) China, signed the memorandum and shared the documents online.

Under this agreement, bilateral cooperation between the faculty and students of Information Technology Centre (ITC) of Sindh Agriculture University and Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications will be promoted for the development of IT.

Addressing the online signing conference of the agreement, Dr Marri thanked CQUPT China and appreciated the efforts of the Director, Infor-mation Technology Cen-tre, and faculty members to initiate the links between the both universities for research and academia.

He said that this agreement will encourage the students and faculty members of ITC to take maximum advantage of collaboration between the two universities.

Professor GaoXinbo of CQUPT China said Pakistan and China are friendly countries, and we are working jointly with Pakistani universities on science, research and agriculture fields and through this MoU the students and experts will work together and good results will be achieved.

Dr. Mukhtiar Memon, Dr. Zulfikar Mahar, Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar, Dr. Kavita, faculty members and students of both universities were present at the online ceremony.

