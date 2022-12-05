‘Marathon’ marks start of second students’ summit in Lahore

AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ISLAMABAD: The second ‘All Pakistan Summit for Students’ Societies’ on Sunday commenced with a 5km marathon race from the Governor House to the Govt College University, Lahore.

For the first time, girls also participated in the marathon for the 3km run from GPO Chowk to the university’s Clock Tower. GCU vice chancellor Asghar Zaidi also participated in the race.

Lahore Commissioner Amir Jan inaugurated the marathon race in which scores of students and elders took part. A large number of spectators were alongside the road to witness the event.

Both dignities distributed prize medals among the students who achieved success in the marathon race. The winners were also given olive wrath and bottles as per the tradition of the Olympics. The students appreciated the organization of the student summit. The summit, a conglomeration of the youth enrolled in public and private sector universities, is being hosted by the GCU in collaboration with the Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department, non-government organization Shaoor Foundation, Superior University, British Council, and the University of Punjab

In the weekly student summit, various competitions are being organized among the students. Students from different universities across the country are participating in the event. Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman will chair a session of the summit on Dec 6, while Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Hamayun would address the session on Monday, Dec 5.

