AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Spain warned over ‘collapse’ ahead of Morocco clash, says Rodri

AFP Published 04 Dec, 2022 05:30pm
Follow us

DOHA: Spain’s Rodri says his country have been warned about suffering another “collapse” when they face Morocco in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday.

La Roja fell to a shock 2-1 defeat by Japan on Thursday and finished second in Group E as a result, with the Samurai Blue netting two goals in a dramatic period at the start of the second half.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, playing at centre-back for Spain, said his team would not renounce their style of football but had to avoid unnecessary risks.

“There were 10 minutes of collapse, and we’ve been warned now that a goal can put you out,” Rodri told a press conference Sunday.

“We know it, the coach was clear, and now we’re training with happiness and determination.”

For a short period during their last group game Spain face elimination, when Costa Rica were ahead against Germany, but Hansi Flick’s side recovered to win to save La Roja.

Spain trained on Sunday with defender Cesar Azpilicueta working on an exercise bike apart from the main group, after suffering a knock against Japan, but he should be fit to face Morocco.

Rodri believes Spain have recovered from their Japan defeat after reflecting on the game and are now ready to move on.

“We have totally recovered, it’s true that it was an intense moment in all senses,” he added.

“The team went out to win, with ambition. We had a good first half, it’s a game which got away from us in 10 minutes.

“We had a day of reflection, which suited us well, now the team is recovered and training with maximum joy and maximum hope.”

Spain, in search of a second World Cup trophy after their triumph in 2010, have a clearly defined way of playing.

It is marked by a high press, a thirst for possession and a near-refusal to clear their lines in desperation, preferring to seek out a pass.

“We have a philosophy which never changes, whatever team we are playing against,” said Rodri.

“We analysed and corrected our errors, but changing our way of playing does not suit Spain.

“Details will make the difference. Playing without taking risks, but keeping a cool head, that’s always been our game.”

FIFA FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Rodri

Comments

1000 characters

Spain warned over ‘collapse’ ahead of Morocco clash, says Rodri

Imran Khan seeks power even if it undermines country's foundations: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan 'verifying reports' over IS-K claiming attack on Kabul embassy

Fawad says PTI ‘preparing for elections’ as Imran withdraws offer for talks

Tweets case: Quetta court approves Azam Swati’s five-day physical remand

Russia will not export oil subject to Western price cap, says deputy PM

PTI in front seat in second phase of AJK local govt polls

Air pollution hurts Bangladesh GDP as well as health: World Bank

India plans federal oversight of all real-money online games

PM Shehbaz felicitates people of Sindh on culture day celebrations

Fiery Brook leads England charge in first Test against Pakistan

Read more stories