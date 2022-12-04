AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Fawad says PTI ‘preparing for elections’ as Imran withdraws offer for talks

BR Web Desk Published December 4, 2022 Updated December 4, 2022 01:55pm
Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that the party chief Imran Khan “has directed [provincial] assembly members to return to their constituencies and prepare for the elections”.

His statement comes a day after Imran Khan walked back on his offer for talks with the government for early elections.

"If PDM continues to run away from the elections, […] we will go for the provincial elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the elections for the National Assembly would be held later," Fawad said in a tweet on Sunday.

Earlier, KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said in a tweet that the “KP Assembly would be dissolved on the order of Imran Khan”.

On Friday, Imran stated — while speaking to legislators from the KP Assembly via video link from his Zaman Park residence — that he was “all set to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies this month and take 66 percent of Pakistan to the polls”.

The former premier had made an offer to the government to “sit and talk” and announce a date for the general elections, or else he would dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP.

The following day, PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique responded that Imran “be serious” about talks, which “never take place with conditions”.

In response to Imran's offer, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted, “October 2023” with a screenshot of a news ticker with his demand on screen.

Following the undesired response from the government, the PTI chief said in an interview with BOL News late last night that his "honest offer for talks might have sent a wrong message." He reiterated that the only discussion with the government will be on the date of the next general elections.

Imran said, he could delay the dissolution of the assemblies if political players decide to call general elections maximum by the end of next March, adding that he won’t agree on a date after March and assemblies will be dissolved this month if talks failed.

