PPP govt ready to hold LB polls: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government is under tremendous pressure from party workers to hold Local Bodies elections for which he is ready and making necessary arrangements.

This he said while talking to the media at St Paul’s School where he had presided over a cultural programme on Saturday.

Shah brushed aside the impression that his government was reluctant to hold Local Bodies elections.

“We are under pressure from our party workers for holding LB elections,” he said and added his government was ready to hold LB polls.

The CM, disagreeing with a media person, said that the MQM has no reservations over the local government election, but they have some reservations over the constituencies.

“We, the PPP and MQM are working together in the larger interest of the people of the province,” he said and added “we had worked as coalition partners in 2008 and. In 2013 but then the MQM decided to make a new experiment of working as partners with PML-N and PTI.”

Murad Ali Shah said that when the no-confidence motion was being tabled against the PTI-led government the PPP and PDM leadership had held a number of meetings with MQM and they had also expressed their serious reservations against the Imran government.

He went on to say the MQM quit the Imran government and joined the opposition which formed the government after removing Imran Khan, he said and added this was how the PPP and MQM decided to work together.

Shah said that it was not his first meeting with MQM-Pakistan leadership, but we have held a number of meetings to discuss public issues and resolve them.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan was a man of U-turns, and he didn’t know what he said and what he meant, therefore he has always backed out of his every narrative.

Shah said that the performance of the Imran government was zero. He had completely failed to resolve genuine issues of the country and instead created uncertainty.

“Why would we dissolve the assemblies on his demand?” he questioned and then replied that the people of the country have given us the mandate of five years, and we would complete our tenure in the province of Sindh and in the federal government.

“Let us see how his party was dissolving provincial assemblies in Punjab and KPK,” he said and added he would fail again.

The CM said that when Imran Khan was prime minister, he used to say that the assemblies would complete their tenure and when he was removed through a democratic and constitutional process, he started demanding the dissolution of the assemblies.

To another question, the chief minister said that 80 percent of flood/rainwater has been disposed of but still rescue and rehabilitation work was in progress. “We have not left our people alone and are working for their appropriate help,” he said.