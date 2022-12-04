Gold prices fall slightly

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday inched down on the local market, traders said.

They dropped by Rs200 to Rs163300 per tola and Rs172 to Rs140003 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1798 per ounce. Silver was available for Rs1780 per tola and Rs1526.06 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022