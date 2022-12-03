AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Dec 03, 2022
Zelenskiy’s chief of staff: Price cap on Russian oil should be lowered to $30 a barrel

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2022
KYIV: The price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil agreed to by the Group of Seven nations and Australia on Friday should be lowered to $30 per barrel to hit Russia’s economy harder, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Saturday.

“This was everything that was proposed by the McFaul-Yermak group, but it would be necessary to lower it to $30 to destroy the enemy’s economy quicker,” Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, wrote on Telegram referencing an international working group on sanctions.

Poland weighs adjustment in EU deal on Russian oil cap

The G7 and Australia have agreed a $60 per barrel price cap.

