Pak diplomat escapes assassination attempt at Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani on Friday survived an assassination attempt, following an attack on the country’s embassy in Kabul in which a security guard was critically injured.

The Foreign Office confirmed the incident through a statement, saying the compound of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul came under attack, targeting the Head of Mission, Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani.

“By the grace of Allah Almighty, the Head of Mission is safe. However, a Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad has been critically injured in the attack while protecting the Head of Mission,” it added.

Through the statement, the Government of Pakistan also urged the interim government of Afghanistan to immediately hold thorough investigations into the attack, apprehend the culprits, hold them to account, and take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and citizens in Afghanistan.

“The government of Pakistan strongly condemns the assassination attempt against the Head of Mission and the attack against the embassy compound in Kabul,” added the statement.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack and urged the interim Afghan government to hold an immediate investigation and take action against the perpetrators of this heinous act.

PM Shehbaz condemns assassination attempt on Pakistani envoy in Kabul

“I strongly condemn [the] dastardly assassination attempt on Pakistan’s Head of Mission, Kabul. Salute to [the] brave security guard, who took [a] bullet to save his life. Prayers for the swift recovery of [the] security guard. I demand immediate investigation & action against perpetrators of this heinous act,” the prime minister said.

In another tweet, the prime minister stated: “Just spoke to Ubaid Nizamani, Pakistan’s Head of Mission, Kabul and relieved to hear that he is safe. I expressed [the] solidarity of government & people with him, while assuring full support & assistance to him & mission on all counts. I also conveyed prayers for [the] swift recovery of [the] brave security guard.”

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also condemned the attack, saying: “Spoken with my Head of Mission in Kabul @ ubaidniz. Whom [sic] earlier survived an assassination attempt. We condemn this in the strongest possible terms. The safety and security of our diplomats are of fundamental importance. We salute [the] bravery of Sepoy Israr and pray for his swift recovery.”

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the attack, saying that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice after conducting a “serious investigation”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022