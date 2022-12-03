AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Uplift B'stan: Ahsan Iqbal renews his commitment

Naveed Butt Published 03 Dec, 2022 05:51am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal Friday assured the provincial ministers of Balochistan that the federal government is committed to the uplift of the province, especially the recently identified 20 poorest districts of the country, out of which, 11 districts are from Balochistan.

The minister made this assurance while chairing a meeting on Friday with the five-member delegation from Balochistan headed by Health Minister Balochistan Ehsan Shah. The meeting was attended by the Food Minister Balochistan, Engineer Zamrak Khan, and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili.

“The top priority of the federal government is to uplift the Balochistan province which remained neglected in the past,” said the minister, while highlighting the recent initiatives taken by the federal government for the development of the province.

It is noted that since the incumbent government came into power in April this year, the development of Balochistan remained a top priority particularly, after the recent devastating floods which badly affected the province.

The federal government has approved several projects funded by the federal government for the development of Balochistan. The minister further added that for the first time in 2016, the PML-N government launched a district-level Multi-dimensional Poverty Index to uplift the districts.

Similarly, the minister said that special initiatives have been also taken for the youth of Balochistan under the PM youth initiatives launched recently.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

floods Ahsan iqbal Federal Government Balochistan province PM youth initiatives

